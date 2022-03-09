Mother and son’s dance to Thalapathy Vijay’s Arabic Kuthu will make you go Halamithi Habibo. Watch

If you’re a common on Instagram then there’s a good likelihood that you will have come throughout the mother-son duo who take up dance challenges. The mom, Lohitha Ravikiran and her son, Kishan Samayamantry, can usually be seen shaking a leg to trending songs and profitable hearts all around the Internet. This time, Ravikiran has taken to her Instagram web page with a view to share a video of her son and herself dancing to the music Arabic Kuthu.

The music has gone extraordinarily viral on social media, particularly on Instagram Reels. It stars actor Thalapathy Vijay and was featured within the film Beast. It has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi and can be alternatively often known as Halamithi Habibo. In the video, viewers can see how the mom and son ace the hook steps to this music and have a large smile on each their faces all through this cute dance video.

The duo may be seen in coordinated black outfits that positively make them look fairly glamorous as they take pleasure in this efficiency. The dance video has been captioned with, “Arabic Kuthu with my son.” The caption additionally continues to incorporate some hashtags like #vijaythalapathy #beast #halamathihabibo and #tamilsongs.

Watch the dance video proper right here:

The video was posted to Instagram on February 22. So far it has garnered greater than 18,500 likes and the numbers solely preserve going up. The dance video by the mom and son has additionally obtained reactions like, “Super.”

What are your ideas on this dance video?