Mother Bear Killed With Bow And Arrow While Feeding On Birdseed In Ashburnham Yard

ASHBURNHAM (CBS) – Massachusetts Environmental Police say an Ashburnham resident shot and killed a bear with a bow and arrow whereas it was feeding on birdseed of their yard.

The division first realized of the incident when the resident known as to self-report a bear that had been killed the Monday after bear season closed in late 2021. The one that reported the bear kill mentioned they didn’t notice searching season had closed.

When officers arrived, they discovered a yearling bear cub standing within the suspect’s truck the place the lifeless bear was. Another yearling cub was additionally close by.

Environmental Police opened an investigation and located the individual had tried to have the bear illegally processed in New Hampshire on the day of the report.

The suspect had advised the butcher the bear was killed a number of days earlier. Environmental Police mentioned the butcher decided the bear kill was recent, refused to course of the animal, and contacted New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Massachusetts Environmental Police mentioned the suspect ultimately admitted to capturing the mom bear with a bow and arrow because it was feeding on birdseed within the residence’s yard. Both the bow and bear had been seized.

The suspect is being charged with unlawful taking of a black bear, closed season searching, unlawful searching of a bear in a baited space, discharged of arrow inside 150 toes of a roadway, and different fees.