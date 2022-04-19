Mother charged with ‘purposely causing’ death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis

The mom of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy who was discovered lifeless in a wooded space in Massachusetts has been charged along with his homicide, prosecutors stated Monday.

Danielle Dauphinais was indicted by a grand jury Friday on two homicide fees “for purposely causing the death” of her son Elijah Lewis, whose physique was found in October two weeks after he was reported lacking, in response to the New Hampshire Department of Justice.

An autopsy revealed Elijah had fentanyl in his system and succumbed to “violence and neglect,” authorities stated, together with “facial and scalp injuries, malnourishment and pressure ulcers.”

The 35-year-old mom and her boyfriend, Joseph Stapf, 30, have been arrested in New York City on Oct. 18 on fees of witness tampering and little one endangerment after they allegedly requested others to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts as a result of they knew little one safety staff have been trying to find him.

Dauphinais was additionally indicted on three counts of witness tampering, officers stated.

She will proceed to be held with out bail with a court docket listening to to be set for a later date.