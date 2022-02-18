Mother Dies, Father And 10-Month-Old Son Hospitalized After Suffolk County Fire

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A girl was killed and a person and 10-month-old boy have been injured in an in a single day home hearth on Long Island.

Lisa Ostrowski, 31, died within the blaze. Stephen Ortner, 30, and their son Leo Ortner have been rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital after the hearth in East Setauket, Suffolk County police mentioned Friday.

Neighbors mentioned they felt helpless as they watched the midnight hearth rip by means of the household’s house on Old Town Road close to Dorothy Street, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Karina Schwarz was looking her window when she noticed smoke and hearth at her neighbor’s house throughout the road.

“I saw that the porch was ablaze,” Schwarz mentioned.

She known as 911.

“I was like, there is a woman screaming in this house, I don’t know where it’s coming from, but I know that it’s there, and they still weren’t even there yet,” Schwarz mentioned.

Police mentioned Ortner handed his son to rescuers outdoors from a second-floor window of the burning house. Ortner was in a position to climb down, however Ostrowski didn’t make it out. First responders later discovered her useless inside the house.

Stunned neighbors watched in disbelief as the hearth engulfed the house.

“Everyone was running with a sense of urgency. It was on fire, really, like, roaring fire, something really serious,” Tashiem Jameel mentioned. “We’re really sorry about their loss.”

Ortner was being handled for critical accidents. His son’s accidents weren’t life-threatening, officers mentioned.

“I feel awful, it’s horrible. I’m praying for the family,” one other neighbor mentioned.

Family members mentioned the couple rented out the house’s high ground. No one else was inside through the hearth.

Police mentioned the hearth didn’t seem like felony, however there have been no rapid particulars on what triggered it. Officials didn’t say if the house had working smoke detectors.