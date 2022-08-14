Mother-of-four killed on Qld dirt road in fishing village

Queensland police are investigating the homicide of lady, whose lifeless physique was found by youngsters on a dust highway in a fishing village, after she lately moved to north Queensland.

Police are investigating the loss of life of a girl at Bluewater.

Police had been referred to as about 4.45pm on Saturday to Jaloonda Road in Bluewater after a bunch of youngsters using quad bikes on a sandy path discovered the 44-year-old lady.

“One of the young fellows contacted his dad and then the dad contacted police straightaway,” Townsville Detective Inspector Jason Shepherd mentioned on Sunday.

He mentioned the teenagers had been shaken up by the invention.