Mother-of-four killed on Qld dirt road in fishing village
Queensland police are investigating the homicide of lady, whose lifeless physique was found by youngsters on a dust highway in a fishing village, after she lately moved to north Queensland.
Police had been referred to as about 4.45pm on Saturday to Jaloonda Road in Bluewater after a bunch of youngsters using quad bikes on a sandy path discovered the 44-year-old lady.
“One of the young fellows contacted his dad and then the dad contacted police straightaway,” Townsville Detective Inspector Jason Shepherd mentioned on Sunday.
He mentioned the teenagers had been shaken up by the invention.
Police have declared against the law scene on the location the place they consider the mother-of-four was killed.
Shepherd mentioned the girl might need recognized her attacker but it surely was not being handled as a home or household violence case.
“It doesn’t appear to be a situation where it’s a random attack on a stranger, it appears that she would have known who our attacker was,” he mentioned.
“They probably weren’t to that location together.
“There doesn’t appear to be any attempt made to conceal the body so it would have been very easy for anyone going on that track to see her instantly.”