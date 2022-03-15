Mother, son and daughter die in suspected murder-suicide in Perth

Detectives are tracing the ultimate hours of a mom’s life after she and her two youngsters had been discovered lifeless at the back of their burnt-out automotive in a suspected murder-homicide on Monday.

Onlookers’ footage confirmed a pink Honda Jazz engulfed in flames in a carpark at John Graham Reserve within the Perth coastal suburb of Coogee round noon, with witnesses and firefighters seemingly unaware at first there have been individuals inside.

Major Crime Division Detective Inspector Quentin Flatman confirmed a lady in her 40s and her two youngsters, a woman aged 10 and a boy aged eight, had been within the rear seat collectively, and killed within the hearth.

“It’s very, very unlikely that there was a third party involved,” he mentioned, including police suspected somebody within the automotive lit the hearth.