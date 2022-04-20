Mother-Son Suicide: 6 Leaders From Chief Minister KCR’s Party Arrested

A case of abetment of suicide was registered towards them

Six leaders of Telangana’s ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abetting the suicide of an actual property businessman and his mom in Kamareddy, police stated at this time.

Gangam Santosh and his mom Gangam Padma set themselves ablaze at a lodge in Kamareddy on April 16, accusing TRS leaders and a police inspector of harassment.

In a video posted by him on social media earlier than taking the acute step, Mr Santosh had named and put up pictures of seven individuals, together with Ramayampet Municipal chairperson Palle Jitender Goud, 5 different TRS leaders and Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Reddy, for tormenting him.

Mr Santosh had additionally posted a suicide notice on social media, wherein he stated these individuals “had harmed his business and made life difficult for him”.

“I was financially ruined by them,” he wrote within the notice, hoping that justice could be finished at the very least after they have been useless.

Subsequently, a case of abetment of suicide was registered towards them and a senior police officer was ordered to probe the allegations.