Mother speaks out after 25-year-old daughter was shot on Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS — The mom of a capturing sufferer is talking out about gun violence in hopes of selling peace on the streets.

Her 25-year-old daughter was shot on ninth Street and Nicollet Mall in broad daylight on Aug. 10.

Hennepin County attorneys have charged 23-year-old Perishea Young with tried homicide and first diploma assault.

“I’m angry and sad at the same time,” stated Margaret Daniels. For the previous 10 days, Daniels has not left her daughter, Shauwna Campbell’s aspect.

She was shot on her birthday, and it was the final time she heard her youngest daughter’s voice.

CBS



“She Facetimed me saying ‘happy birthday Mommie when I get paid we are going to get some lobster and steak and whatever’ but my daughter went and got some stuff and made dinner for me,” Daniels stated.

Shauwna didn’t make it to dinner. According to the felony criticism, Surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing.

Someone stepped in to cease the argument when Young could possibly be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking a number of steps in direction of Campbell and capturing her at shut vary.

“The nurse called me and she said you need to get down here. I go in that room I touch her arm I can feel a pulse in her she was moving he eyes she is in there, but there is nothing they can do for her. I’m sitting here now to make a decision on whether to pull the plug on my child because she is not going to get better and that hurts oh I swear it hurts so much,” Daniels stated.

Daniels is aware of her grandchildren, 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr. will develop into her accountability.

“How can community help you? How can people help you by getting these guns off the street figure some kind of way this is too much. You look at the news and that’s all you hear now is somebody getting shot and then its women shooting now it use to be the guys, the gang members but now its females doing it and not caring,” Daniels stated.

Daniels is praying although her ache in addition to for the kid of the girl who shot her daughter.

“She turned herself in and she has a kid herself and now he is not going to have a mom. You got to think twice before you pull the gun and shoot someone,” Daniels stated.

Young faces as much as 40 years in jail if convicted. A fund has been set as much as assist Campbell’s youngsters.