Mother urges release of captured Briton in Ukraine

The mom of a British man who has been captured by Russians troops whereas combating in Ukraine known as for him to be handled with “humanity” and launched, in Friday’s Daily Telegraph.

Russian tv late Thursday broadcast photographs of a younger man handcuffed and with a reduce on his brow, saying that his identify was Aiden Aslin.

Aslin’s mom, Ang Wood, advised the British newspaper she knew it was her 28-year-old son due to his distinctive tattoo.

“Aiden is a serving member of the Ukrainian armed forces, and as such is a prisoner of war and must be treated with humanity,” she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

She holds Russian President Vladimir Putin “to the terms of the Geneva Convention,” she added.

“It already looks like he has been beaten up. It is time now for the British government to get involved and help secure Aiden’s release because he is still a British citizen,” she mentioned.

Britain’s international ministry didn’t instantly reply to an AFP request to remark.

“I’m in bits. My son will be scared, just as we are,” Wood advised the Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that Aslin, recognized by his first identify Johnny, joined the Ukrainian army in 2018 and purchased a home in Ukraine to start out a household together with his fiancée.

