Mother’s Day: Hyderabad’s mother-son duo matches steps to viral fame

Whether it’s actor Nora Fatehi’s versatile strikes on Naach Meri Rani (2020) or fast-paced footwork by NTR and Ram Charan in Naatu Naatu (RRR; 2022), this mother-son duo can ace all of it! Hyderabad-based Lohitha Ravikiran, 40, and Kishan Samayamantry, 18, have due to this fact been garnering a lot love on social media, with their dance on common songs captured in Instagram reels, which have reached hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The creator duo, who took to creating reels within the second Covid-induced lockdown in 2021, say that along with strengthening their bond, dance additionally got here as a breather for each themselves and their digital viewers.

“I’ve been dancing for as long as I can remember. My mom taught me how to dance although I never had any formal training,” says Samayamantry, a primary yr BTech pupil at a personal school of engineering in Hyderabad. He not solely makes a stable half of this viral creator duo, however can also be a tricky competitor on the nationwide stage Okay-Pop dance contest; the place he participates together with his crew. He shares, “I like dancing on Bollywood songs and Telugu songs. I’m part of the dance club in college, and even in high school I was. I was asked by my teachers to choreograph on different occasions, and I happily did it.”

At dwelling, nevertheless, dance for him is all about taking to the terrace to make reels together with his pyari ma. Recalling the time of first lockdown, he says, “All of us were stuck at home, it was getting very boring. And that’s what made us create short dance videos for social media. We had been dancing together for a very long time. We even used to perform at our family gatherings and celebrations like the New Year’s. But it was during the lockdown that we started making videos for TikTok. And our first reel that went viral was on Take It Off by Kesha. And when we went a little viral, TikTok was banned around the same time. That’s why in the second lockdown we thought why not post on Instagram!”

Ravikiran, an avid dancer who grew up in Visakhapatnam whereas watching Madhuri Dixit’s choreographies and discovered many steps from TV and cinema. She nonetheless remembers how “lighting was always an issue” when the duo began recording their dance movies inside the home. “We tried on the terrace and it was like a good luck charm. So we decided to stick with it. Sometimes even the neighbours’ kids stop and watch us. It’s adorable!”

Today, her Insta following (round 180K) is considerably larger than that of her son (about 22K), and he or she feels, “It’s because of the combination. People like to see that.” Just like how most moms are humble, she credit her teamwork along with her son because the pressure behind their rising reputation. But one would discover the son main the act in some movies and the mom in others due to the distinction of their dance kinds. Calling his mother a extra sleek dancer and himself a high-energy one, Samayamantry provides: “In the lockdown there was a lot of stress, and I saw how my mum would be in her happiest form while dancing. She had a knee surgery a year before the lockdown happened, and she was in fact advised to not dance. But I saw how dancing even for a little bit would light up her eyes!”

Not simply being in entrance of the digital camera, but additionally behind the lens, they even benefit from the means of discovering a track to match steps on. Samayamantry shares, “My mom will find something on Instagram and send it to me on social media from the kitchen, and I would check it out while sitting in my bedroom (laughs). If we both like the song, we practice it for about 30-40 minutes before shooting, and then do a lot of impromptu. It takes us 15-20 attempts before a solid video is ready to post.”

Messages from different mums saying how she is an inspiration are fairly widespread. And Ravikiran says: “I feel happy when moms tell me that seeing my reels brightens their day, and makes them want to try it with their kids, too.”

What’s subsequent for them? “Probably a trio performance involving my younger brother,” chuckles {the teenager}!

Author tweets @siddhijainn

Follow extra tales on Facebook and Twitter