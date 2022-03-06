MotoGP season preview: Jack Miller slaps down ‘bulls***’ chatter, Aussie son of a gun to debut

MotoGP riders fly round at over 300 km/h and two Aussie stars are caught up in some drama earlier than the brand new season has even begun.

The new MotoGP season is upon us and there are two Australians participating within the travelling circus that sees riders fly round on motorbikes at as much as 350 km/hr.

Jack Miller is the established star who has improved his total inserting yearly since beginning out within the massive leagues in 2015.

He completed 4th final 12 months in a season the place he claimed two race victories in Spain and France.

Miller might be trying to enhance on that consequence as soon as once more in 2022, however the Ducati rider might be exhausting pressed to problem for the championship towards the likes of defending champion Fabio Quantararo and six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, who has been cruelled by accidents the previous two seasons.

The Aussie doesn’t a have a deal past this season, whereas his junior teammate Pecco Bagnaia has been assured a trip in 2023.

Ducati made no secret it had hoped Miller would problem for the title final 12 months, however the 27-year-old is sick of hypothesis over his contract standing.

“I see my situation the same as it is every year,” Miller informed Autosport.

“I think it’s good to come in a bit hungry, not coming in like last year thinking I’m going to win the championship after the winter test.

“We just have to try and stay focused throughout the entire lot, we can’t take our eye off the ball.

“I‘m feeling good, I feel fit, I feel ready to go.

“Every year at this time, every journalist in the world starts to write s*** about it, about me, about how I’m going to lose my job, about how I’m done, writing me off.

“So, it’s just the same as it always way. There’s nothing I can do, I have no control over that. “All I can do is the best job I can on track. If I keep my job, I keep my job; if I don’t, I don’t.

“I mean, it’s just the same bulls*** I have to deal with it every year. I don’t understand why I have to deal with it and others don’t. But I just accept that and continue on.”

On the opposite finish of the spectrum is rookie Remy Gardner, who has graduated to MotoGP after successful the Moto2 title final 12 months.

Gardner comes from wealthy racing pedigree — he’s the son of Australian MotoGP legend and 1987 500cc world champion Wayne Gardner.

The 24-year-old is certainly one of 5 rookies coming onto the grid this season and might be trying to make his mark with Tech3 KTM.

Gardner must contend together with his Moto2 nemesis Raul Fernandez, who urged to Spanish media their workforce had favoured the Australian final 12 months.

“It is very nice to say you are champion when you have been in the category for six years and say you are the smartest,” Fernandez stated.

“No, you weren‘t the smartest, you were just the one who had the fewest obstacles in the way. “Morally it was proven that the results show that I was the strongest rider, with more wins, poles and fast laps. Remy is the champion because he scored more points, but with the speed we had and rowing against the tide, to be honest I feel morally champion.”

It’s protected to say Gardner didn’t agree.

“Who’s the champion?” he stated in response.

“He can think what he thinks, but I think the team gave us both a fair shot at it and the better man won on the track. It’s a bit of bull*** if you ask me.”

Gardner is recovering from a damaged wrist he sustained throughout a pre-season follow session.

The MotoGP season will get underway on the Qatar Grand Prix on Monday morning at 2am (AEDT).

