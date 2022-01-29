Motor racing-De Vries denies team mate Vandoorne Formula E win in Diriyah

Formula E world champion Nyck de Vries began the brand new season in dominant style as he clinched victory within the opening race on the Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia on Friday, with teammate Stoffel Vandoorne making it a one-two for Mercedes.

The occasion was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, and Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Faisal, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, in line with the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The race kicked off at 8 p.m. and witnessed two separate accidents that pressured Portuguese driver Félix da Costa and British driver Oliver Rowland to retire following a safety-car stage incident.

Dutchman De Vries held second place behind pole-sitter Vandoorne for the preliminary phases however moved into the lead after the Belgian missed an assault mode activation loop following the safety-car restart.

“It’s a great result for the team to win today and secure the one-two. This is what we have been working towards, so it is a very pleasing start to the weekend,” De Vries mentioned after his second straight win in Diriyah, in line with Reuters.

“Obviously I was a bit fortunate with Stoff missing his attack mode, but at the end of the day it was good from our side in the garage,” he continued, in line with the identical Reuters report.

Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis got here third whereas Sam Bird of Jaguar TCS Racing completed fourth, making it a powerful begin to the season for the British contingent.

Diriyah is internet hosting a double-header, with a second evening race scheduled for Saturday.

With Reuters

