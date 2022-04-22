Motor scooter rider dies in Sydney’s east after hitting median strip

A person died in Sydney’s east early on Friday after his motor scooter hit a median strip.

The man, aged in his 50s, misplaced management and fell from the scooter on the intersection of Oxford and Queen streets in Paddington about 2am, police mentioned.

Emergency providers carried out CPR on the rider, however he died on the scene.

The man is but to be formally recognized.

Police arrange against the law scene in an try to know how the crash occurred.