Motorcyclist dies; 7th Road fatality recorded for 2022 | Loop Barbados

Motorcyclist dies; 7th Road fatality recorded for 2022

Prince Abraham
28 1 minute read


Trevor Antonio Ifill succumbed to his accidents final night time after being concerned in a collision with a automobile in St Peter.

According to police, the accident occurred about 9:05 pm yesterday, Sunday, May 29, 2022, alongside a bit of Highway 2A specifically Bakers , St Peter. Involved had been the motorcar owned and pushed by a 53-year-old man and Ifill’s bike. The two autos had been travelling alongside the roadway in reverse instructions after they grew to become invoved in a collision. Ifill obtained accidents and died on the scene.

Ambulance personnel and fireplace rescue personnel visited the scene.

A medical physician visited the scene and pronounced dying of the rider.

The deceased was recognized by his instant relations. The 41-year-old Ifill was from Battaleys, St Peter.

This is the seventh street fatality ensuing from six street visitors collisions for the yr.

Police investigations are ongoing.



