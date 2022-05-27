Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Turning Vehicle In Ham Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities within the north metro say a motorcyclist died Thursday night after he tried to move a automobile and collided with one other car.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred shortly earlier than 5:30 p.m. on the 14300 block of Lexington Avenue Northeast in Ham Lake, which is roughly 25 miles north of Minneapolis.

The motorcyclist tried to move a automobile by rushing into the proper flip lane, however as he did so he slammed right into a car that was turning onto Lexington from 143rd Avenue.

The collision despatched the motorcyclist airborne. He died on the scene earlier than a medical helicopter might take him to a hospital for therapy.

Investigators say the motorcyclist was sporting a helmet. His identify has but to be launched.

Two individuals within the car he struck, a girl and a woman, suffered minor accidents.

The crash stays below investigation.