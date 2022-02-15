Motown Museum Receives $1M Grant From Bank Of America For Expansion Project

DETROIT (AP) — Bank of America has given the Motown Museum a $1 million grant for its enlargement marketing campaign.

The grant brings the Detroit museum’s complete fundraising effort to $38 million.

The challenge will increase the museum right into a 50,000-square-foot (4,645-square-meter) leisure and schooling vacationer vacation spot.

The first part of the challenge is named Hitsville Next and includes three properties which were reworked to function the centerpiece of the museum’s instructional and inventive programming. Hitsville Next might be house to camps, workshops, grasp courses and group occasions.

Phase two consists of work on an outside plaza that can function a group gathering place and welcome vacation spot for museum guests.

The Motown Museum is positioned in the home the place document firm founder Berry Gordy launched a cultural and business music empire. The label began in 1959, and scores of stars and hits have been created earlier than it moved to California in 1972.

