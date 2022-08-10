Motown Museum Set To Reopen This Weekend With Expansion Project Near Completion

(CBS DETROIT) — The Motown Museum celebrated the completion of the primary two phases of its growth mission on Monday with Motown stars Smokey Robinson, the Temptations’ Otis Williams and extra in attendance.

The two phases–the transformation of three Motown-era houses and the “new front porch” of Motown in Rocket Plaza—are aside of the $50-plus million mission.

The three renovated houses will home Hitsville Next, which shall be a inventive and academic hub for younger artists and entrepreneurs.

“There used to be a park called pathway that would lead you to Motown. We would sit, stand and congregate and have fun. But its even more fun to see everyone coming to see what’s being built,” Williams stated.

Robinson was puzzled concerning the legacy Motown created.

He stated the museum and its growth will assist depart an influence for generations to return.

“I see these young people coming and fulfilling our legacy. There are kids whose parents haven’t even been born yet who will know about Motown,” stated Robinson.

The Motown Museum is inviting the group to have a good time the growth on Saturday earlier than the museum formally reopens to guests on Sunday.

