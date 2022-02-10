Mouni Roy enjoys warm noodles in the snow-capped hills of Kashmir during her honeymoon with Suraj Nambiar : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Mouni Roy, who’s at the moment in Gulmarg, Kashmir, for her honeymoon with partner Suraj Nambiar, has been gratifying her followers and buffs with pretty resemblances from her snowy vacation. On Wednesday, the Naagin actress shared a bunch of images from her veccay the place the actress will be seen having the time of her life.

Mouni Roy shared an image of a bowl of scrumptious noodles which the actress is seen having fun with within the snow. The actress additionally connected an image of herself carrying a yellow jacket, a Yellow cap, black pants, and a stylish scarf. It appears that the newly wedded bride is in a temper to alter the aesthetics of her social media and make it snowy.

Mouni Roy not too long ago tied the knot along with her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in a personal ceremony with family and friends in attendance. The wedding ceremony came about in Goa on January twenty seventh. The newly wedded couple exchanged wedding ceremony vows in a Bengali and a South Indian fashion wedding ceremony.

Also Read: Mouni Roy raises temperature in a black monokini with snow-capped hills in the backdrop

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies replace, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and keep up to date with newest hindi films solely on Bollywood Hungama.