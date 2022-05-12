Mount Disappointment pilot may have been confused before crash: initial report

Despite post-impact fires destroying nearly all of the wreckage, investigators consider the helicopter was in fine condition earlier than the deadly collision, noting no technical issues of safety.

Microflite acknowledged the discharge of the preliminary report on Thursday and mentioned it remained dedicated to working with the ATSB and all related authorities all through the investigation.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with the families and loved ones of those impacted by this terrible tragedy,” Microflite government assistant Emma Traynor mentioned.

Five individuals died within the crash, which occurred 60 kilometres north of Melbourne.