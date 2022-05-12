Mount Disappointment pilot may have been confused before crash: initial report
Despite post-impact fires destroying nearly all of the wreckage, investigators consider the helicopter was in fine condition earlier than the deadly collision, noting no technical issues of safety.
Microflite acknowledged the discharge of the preliminary report on Thursday and mentioned it remained dedicated to working with the ATSB and all related authorities all through the investigation.
“Our thoughts continue to remain with the families and loved ones of those impacted by this terrible tragedy,” Microflite government assistant Emma Traynor mentioned.
Five individuals died within the crash, which occurred 60 kilometres north of Melbourne.
Those killed had been 32-year-old pilot Neal, 50-year-old Linda Woodford from Inverloch, 73-year-old Paul Troja from Albert Park, and two males from NSW, Nicholas Vasudeva, 53, and Ian Perry. All had been a part of a business group, in keeping with police.
The pilot was working underneath “visual flight rules”, which means they had been solely permitted to fly when visibility circumstances had been clear, Mitchell mentioned.
The preliminary report gathered info from the early phases of the investigation and contained no evaluation or findings. Once launched, the ultimate report will embrace the helicopter’s onboard digital camera footage, climate information, the pilot’s expertise and witness info.
“Should a critical safety issue be identified at any time, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate and timely safety action can be taken,” Mitchell mentioned.