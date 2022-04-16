Mounting pressure on federal government over health funding

“The state needs to be working with the Commonwealth to get this fixed, and they need to be putting pressure on the Commonwealth,” he mentioned.

Australian Medical Association federal president Omar Khorshid needs the federal authorities to commit greater than $20 billion over 4 years for extra hospitals and hospital beds.

His plea, which is backed by the states and territories, would see the federal authorities raise its contribution from 45 to 50 per cent of hospital prices and abolish a 6.5 per cent progress cap on hospital funding.

But there was no use increasing hospital capability with out guaranteeing neighborhood healthcare providers may handle the hovering affected person hundreds, he mentioned.

“The solution is to look at the whole system from aged care and general practice so that people should be cared for in the community and are not all jammed up in hospitals,” he mentioned.