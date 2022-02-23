Move over ‘tech bros’: Women entrepreneurs join Africa’s fintech boom | Fin24

Africa has double the typical fee of women-led fintechs

From 2013 to 2021 lower than 5% of $12.6 billion in funding to Africa’s tech startups went to fintechs led solely by girls

Female techpreneurs face decrease valuations and extra oversight

When monetary analyst Oluwatosin Olaseinde moved again residence to Nigeria in 2013 after a decade learning and dealing overseas, she determined it was time to sort out her personal funds, so began studying up on shares and mutual funds.

Shocked at how little steering was out there for younger professionals like herself, Olaseinde started sharing her learnings in enjoyable, bite-sized tutorials on Instagram, and far to her shock, her posts went viral.

“I had no idea my page would just blow up,” stated the 34-year-old by telephone from Nigeria’s business capital, Lagos.

“Just like me, there were young people who wanted to know how to manage their finances, but needed information in an easy-to-understand way.”

Almost 4 years on, Olaseinde heads CashAfrica, a web based monetary literacy portal offering programs from budgeting and foreign money danger to inflation and treasury payments, and extra not too long ago additionally based Ladda, an app-based one-stop funding platform.

Collectively, the platforms have a 300,000-strong social media group and greater than 15,000 lively customers. CashAfrica is projected to earn $1 million in income this yr, stated Olaseinde, and Ladda has $700,000 in property underneath administration.

From digital funds, loans and insurance coverage to share buying and selling and cryptocurrency, Olaseinde is amongst a growing number of female entrepreneurs in nations similar to South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Egypt taking a lead in Africa’s fintech revolution.

Since pioneering cell cash companies within the late 2000s, Africa has become a hotbed for fintech – monetary expertise – innovation with an explosion of startups vying to faucet the area’s unbanked hundreds of thousands.

Last yr, fintech corporations attracted greater than 60% of the almost $5 billion in investments to African startups, based on market intelligence and analysis agency Briter Bridges.

For feminine entrepreneurs, nevertheless, getting their improvements off the bottom is commonly hampered by gender biases that stifle their potential to entry finance, acquire publicity and develop their companies, business specialists and ladies founders stated.

From 2013 to 2021, lower than 5% of the entire $12.6 billion in funding to Africa’s tech startups went to all-female founding groups in contrast with 82% to all male-ones, information shared by Briter Bridges confirmed.

Breaking into the ‘Boys’ Club’

But whereas the sector could be very a lot a “boys’ club”, analysis exhibits Africa’s fintech sector fares higher than different areas in the case of girls on the high.

Around 3.2% of fintech corporations in Africa are based solely by girls – double the worldwide common of 1.6%, based on Findexable, a market analysis firm that tracks gender range.

The continent’s fintechs even have extra feminine board members in contrast with different areas, Findexable’s 2021 information exhibits.

Trailblazers embody Kenya’s Jihan Abass who based Nairobi-based Lami Technologies in 2018, aiming to spice up virtually non-existent insurance coverage protection amongst Africans.

“I became interested in insurance after having a conversation with a waiter who told me how he didn’t have medical insurance,” stated Abass, 28, a former commodity futures dealer at a London buying and selling home.

Lami’s utility programming interface, or API, permits companies to supply versatile digital insurance coverage merchandise similar to automobile and medical health insurance to prospects.

Through its API, customers can get a citation for motor, medical, or different insurance coverage merchandise in seconds, then customise the advantages and modify the premium to go well with their wants and get their coverage paperwork immediately.

Since inception, Lami has raised greater than $1.8 million in seed funding and partnered with corporations together with Kenya Commercial Bank and e-commerce platform Jumia to promote greater than 72,000 insurance policies.

Lami now operates in Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo in addition to Kenya, and likewise runs Griffin, a automobile insurance coverage app absolutely constructed on the startup’s API.

Another female-led API fintech firm is Lagos-based Okra, co-founded by Fara Ashiru Jituboh.

Launched in 2020, Okra goals to digitise monetary companies for Africa. Okra has constructed an open finance platform that allows builders and companies to construct personalised digital companies and fintech merchandise for purchasers.

“Essentially, we play the ‘middleman’ by enabling individuals and businesses to connect their bank accounts directly with third-party applications in real-time,” stated Jituboh, 33, a former software program engineer.

In lower than two years, the startup has drawn greater than 400 purchasers, together with greater than 20 banks in Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, and has raised $4.5 million in enterprise capital.

But regardless of such success tales, many feminine fintech entrepreneurs battle to draw funding.

Funding hole

The stark funding hole between male- and female-led startups within the sector is commonly attributed to the scarcity of feminine “techpreneurs”, however some business specialists disputed this.

“It’s nonsense for investors to claim that there aren’t any women entrepreneurs in fintech to invest in,” stated Martha Mghendi-Fisher, founding father of African Women in Fintech and Payments, a non-profit with a community of hundreds of members.

“Investors are simply not looking hard enough.”

Female fintech founders stated that even after they do have the chance to pitch to enterprise capital (VC) corporations, gender biases imply they usually elevate much less and obtain decrease valuations.

“I don’t think it helps that the majority of VC panels tend to be men who are white and much older,” stated Faith Mokgalaka, founding father of Johannesburg-based Puno, a digital platform enabling farmers to promote shares, or a portion of their subsequent harvest.

“They aren’t openly sexist, but you do feel there is more scrutiny on you compared to men. More questions are asked, additional documentation and due diligence is required,” added 22-year-old Mokgalaka.

A current examine cited by Findexable estimates that white males management 93% of enterprise capital {dollars}.

An growing variety of accelerators – which give early-stage corporations with coaching, mentorship and financing – and enterprise capital corporations are actually shifting focus to women-led companies.

The Catalyst Fund, an accelerator working with inclusive tech innovators, has supported 61 corporations – greater than one-third of them based by girls.

Maelis Carraro, the fund’s managing director, stated buyers must rethink how they work together with feminine entrepreneurs.

“The whole setup in the VC space such as the Q&A, the aggressive pitching, the need to demonstrate over-confidence has to change,” stated Carraro. “We need to make the whole conversation more inclusive.”

More various VC boards, programmes to encourage women to pursue STEM careers and initiatives celebrating profitable girls founders would encourage others and foster a extra supportive surroundings, entrepreneurs stated.

“It’s a ‘tech bro’ environment, for sure,” stated Delila Kidanu, 26, co-founder of Koa, an app-based financial savings and funding platform in Nairobi.

“It would be important to have some training on gender biases so that people can realize how their actions and decisions can adversely affect women entrepreneurs.”

