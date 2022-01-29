Movie fan notices weird coincidence between “Mamma Mia” and “Shrek”

A film buff has shared a wierd coincidence she seen between two extraordinarily in style on-line motion pictures—Mamma Mia and Shrek.

Despite the flicks having little in frequent, with one being a cartoon fairy story with speaking animals and the opposite following the story of a lady with three potential fathers on a Greek island, they do each characteristic music all through.

It’s this one similarity that has highlighted a novel fixed between the 2, as identified by fan and TikTok person Marissa Nichol.

“I found out by accident if you play Mamma Mia and Shrek at any point in the movie, it always syncs up perfectly every time,” she wrote on-screen.

“Perfectly” could also be considerably of an overstatement, as highlighted by many viewers, however the scenes actually match as much as a powerful extent. “The song applies to what’s happening in Shrek. They have the same story arc,” famous one viewer in a remark.

In the video, which has gained over 750,000 likes, the music “Mamma Mia” performs whereas the scene sees Fiona and Robin Hood arguing. As one line ends, and the opposite begins, so does the dialogue of every character, which means they each seem to talk in time.

At one level, when the music turns into much more intense, the “merry men” pop up, simply because the tempo of the music modifications.

The video can also be seen in full here.

At the moments when simply two are singing, the identical appears to occur within the visuals too.

“This is a perfect combination of my interests,” wrote one person.

“The crossover I didn’t think I needed,” added one other.

“Honestly the two best art forms coming together,” joked a TikTok person.

“This but with the wizard of oz and Pink Floyd,” requested one other.

Easter eggs, in no matter type they could be, are in style on-line. Last week, followers of Erin Brockovich have been left impressed when a Reddit person highlighted that the real-life Brockovich who the film was primarily based off, options within the film.

In the 2000 movie, Erin, performed by Julia Roberts orders meals in a restaurant and is served by a waitress. Eagle-eyed followers, or those that bothered to look at the credit, seen that the waitress was in truth the actual Brockovich.

The actual Brockovich’s character was additionally names Julia, including one more “Easter egg” spin on the scene, and equally delighting followers.

Earlier this month, Terminator followers additionally seen a characteristic concerning the film that had beforehand gone unnoticed. Also uploaded to Reddit, the publish shared that as Miles Dyson enters the store, he seems to open the door for somebody behind him. In a second of breaking the fourth wall, he was truly opening the door for the digital camera man to stroll via and proceed filming.