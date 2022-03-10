Moving detail in first photo of Shane Warne’s coffin

Cricket legend Shane Warne’s physique has begun its journey dwelling to Australia with cameras capturing a becoming tribute on his coffin.

The first photos of Shane Warne’s coffin have emerged because the cricket legend’s physique is flown to Australia on Thursday night.

Warne’s physique will arrive in Australia on Thursday evening and it was transported to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok on Thursday morning forward of his return dwelling, Thai police confirmed

The 52-year-old’s coffin was seen draped in an Australian flag because it was moved onto a non-public flight forward of his return dwelling.

The shifting spectacle of seeing Warne’s physique adorned within the Aussie flag is a becoming tribute to the cricket legend who took 708 take a look at wickets for his nation and performed in 145 exams for the dishevelled inexperienced.

Warne’s physique underwent an post-mortem at Bangkok Police Station’s mortuary, the place it was confirmed by police that he died of pure causes — a suspected coronary heart assault.

Warne’s state funeral will take place on March 30, after a non-public household service is predicted to be held in the direction of the tip of subsequent week.

Discussions into the service’s organisation have begun, with rapid plans on maintain till Warne’s physique is again on Australian soil.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews beforehand mentioned the general public service can be a possibility for the state to pay tribute to certainly one of its largest sporting icons.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country,” he mentioned.

The MCG’s Great Southern Stand will probably be renamed the S.Okay. Warne Stand within the spin king’s honour.

“I’ve just informed the Warne family that the government will rename the Great Southern Stand at the MCG — the place he took his hat-trick and 700th wicket — to honour Shane and his contribution to the game,” Mr Andrews mentioned when he made the announcement.

“The S.K. Warne Stand will be a permanent tribute to an amazing Victorian.”

Warne was staying in a non-public villa with three pals, together with one who carried out CPR after discovering him unresponsive when he didn’t present up for dinner.

Police Colonel Yuthana Sirisombat, director of Bo Phut Provincial Police Station in Koh Samui, mentioned Warne had skilled chest pains earlier than his journey to Thailand.

Citing interviews with household, he revealed Warne had a historical past of coronary heart illness and bronchial asthma.

Warne’s household have revealed he had been struggling with coronary heart troubles and bronchial asthma within the weeks main as much as his loss of life, and had additionally accomplished a 14-day liquid solely weight loss plan.