Moving to Spain: Seven things to know before choosing Catalonia

Although all areas in Spain have their very own really feel and tradition, Catalonia is the one that wishes to be – and possibly is, essentially the most completely different.

Its capital, Barcelona, is one in every of Spain’s hottest vacationer locations and the spectacular Costa Brava shoreline attracts holidaymakers from throughout Europe. Whilst it could actually make for a great vacation vacation spot, these foreigners enthusiastic about making the transfer to Catalonia ought to concentrate on what life is actually like within the northeast nook of Spain, earlier than making their determination.

Many foreigners might actually solely contemplate transferring to Barcelona itself or maybe one of many extra well-liked seaside resorts, however in reality Catalonia has a lot extra to supply, from historic cities and sweeping countryside to mountain retreats and secluded coves.

The area is well-liked with EU residents, however you’ll additionally discover there are giant populations of Chinese, Pakistanis and Moroccans, giving Catalonia a extra multicultural really feel than many different locations in Spain.

The important official language is Catalan

While most individuals in Catalonia can communicate Castellano (Spanish), the official language is Catalan. Signs are written in Catalan first, colleges educate in Catalan and most cultural occasions can be carried out in Catalan. Instead of studying Spanish chances are you’ll need to contemplate studying Catalan earlier than you make the transfer right here as an alternative, notably for those who’re transferring with your loved ones in tow.

Contrary to what many foreigners assume, Catalan shouldn’t be a dialect of Spanish, however is in reality a totally completely different language. Even for those who nonetheless select to be taught Spanish, we will assure that you simply’ll want at the least a little bit of Catalan to really feel extra at residence within the area and absolutely respect all it has to supply.

Catalan flag. Image: Photos_Marta/Pixabay

Catalan tradition could be very completely different to the Spanish tradition you may anticipate

Forget sultry flamenco, bullfighting and tapas, Catalan tradition is extra about dragons and devils, human towers, hearty stews and seafood. Don’t transfer to Catalonia anticipating the standard Spanish tradition, since you’ll discover that it’s completely different. Catalans have their very own fashion of dancing, particularly the Sardana, bullfighting is outlawed and even the meals is completely different right here.

Catalans love their festivals, and also you’ll discover there’s at the least one loopy pageant celebrated within the area each month. Unlike in a lot of Spain, these usually are not a lot based mostly round faith. Although the origins should be spiritual, they’re celebrated differently with plenty of noise, fireplace, giants and Catalan folks music.

It’s not all about Barcelona

Barcelona is in fact the capital and largest metropolis in Catalonia, however consider it or not, there are numerous different nice locations to contemplate transferring to, in case your coronary heart shouldn’t be set on Gaudí’s metropolis. If you continue to need to be inside simple attain of town, however desire a quieter tempo of life with glorious seashores, then you may contemplate the coastal cities of Sitges or Castelldefels.

If picturesque cities, rolling hills and hidden coves are your precedence, then head to the Costa Brava, a few hours’ drive north of Barcelona. Here, among the hottest cities embrace picturesque Cadaqués – a favorite of Dalí’s, quaint hilltop Begur and the inventive city of Tossa de Mar.

For extra of a metropolis really feel, however fewer crowds than Barcelona and loads of historical past, go for Girona within the north or Tarragona within the south. The Costa Daurada, south of Tarragona can be a preferred place to foreigners to reside.

Sitges. Image: Josep Monter Martinez from Pixabay

It’s costlier than different areas in Spain, however there are nonetheless some nice bargains

Catalonia is among the most costly areas in Spain, except for Madrid and the Basque Country, for each property and day-to-day residing. This is especially true within the centre of Barcelona and in close by cities akin to Sitges, in addition to within the Costa Brava. Because the price of residing is larger in Catalonia nonetheless, salaries are often barely greater than in locations akin to Andalusia or Valencia too.

This doesn’t imply you can’t selected to reside cheaply nonetheless, and gained’t be capable to discover a discount in the case of property. If you’re decided to buy in Barcelona, then there are nonetheless good offers available in neighbourhoods on the very edges of town. If you’re searching for a seaside property, the Costa Brava could also be fairly costly, however head south to the Costa Daurada, and also you’ll discover property costs to be much more cheap.

You can ski and go to the seaside – generally on the identical day

Catalonia is a land of contrasts, with the excessive Pyrenees to the north, extensive river estuaries and vineyards to the south and picturesque seashores hugging its shoreline. There are ski resorts simply a few hours’ prepare journey from Barcelona and seashores inside quick access from many of the area.

Catalonia is wetter and greener than the south of Spain, so in spring and autumn anticipate wet days and chilly temperatures. Despite the truth that many residences and homes don’t have central heating in Catalonia, it does get chilly in winter, so that is one thing you must put together your self for. Luckily the Catalan winters are often dry, vivid and sunny, albeit with a chill within the air.



Skiing within the Pyrenees. Image: Pexels/Pixabay

You’ll be taught to like the outside

Even for those who really feel such as you’re a metropolis particular person and also you need to transfer to one in every of Catalonia’s cities, you’ll quickly uncover that the cities and nature fuse collectively and also you’ll begin to love the out of doors way of life.

Even Barcelona has a pure park inside its limits and on weekends you’ll typically discover metropolis residents mountain climbing and mountain biking within the hills of the Collserola. Choose to reside in Girona and also you’ll get hooked on town’s favorite pastime of biking, and transfer to the coast, and also you’ll get into all the pieces from crusing and paddle boarding to snorkelling and diving. There are a complete of 18 pure parks in Catalonia, so that you’re by no means removed from nature.

You might discover it tougher to combine into Catalan society

Many foreigners transferring to Catalonia discover that the Catalans usually are not as open as the nice and cozy and pleasant Andalusians or the Madrileños. They discover the folks to be just a little extra closed and tougher to get to know, that means that it could actually take you longer right here to really feel accepted or built-in into society. Our recommendation is that studying a little bit of Catalan will go a good distance in serving to you to combine higher. Once you do get accepted by the Catalans nonetheless, you’re in endlessly and also you’ll discover that they often make superb and dependable associates.

