Moving towards Australia’s 47th parliament

STATE OF PLAY AHEAD OF THE MAY 21, 2022 FEDERAL ELECTION

THE NUMBERS:

House of Representatives (151 members)

* 23 Liberal National Party of Queensland

* 43 Liberal Party of Australia

* 10 The Nationals

(* 76 in complete for coalition authorities)

* 68 Australian Labor Party

* 1 Australian Greens (Adam Bandt)

* 1 Centre Alliance (Rebekha Sharkie)

* 1 United Australia Party (Craig Kelly)

* 3 impartial (Zali Steggall, Andrew Wilkie, Helen Haines)

* 1 Katter’s Australian Party (Bob Katter)

WHAT’S HAPPENED ELECTORALLY SINCE 2019?

* Redistribution: WA has misplaced a seat (Stirling, held by the Liberals) and Victoria has gained a seat (Hawke, which is notionally a Labor acquire).

* By-elections: Groom was retained by the LNP. Eden-Monaro was retained by Labor.

* Hughes MP Craig Kelly (elected as a Liberal in 2019) joined Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party.

* Labor modified chief from Bill Shorten to Anthony Albanese.

* At state and territory elections, Labor retained authorities in NT, ACT, Queensland and WA, and the Liberals have been returned in Tasmania. Liberals misplaced authorities to Labor in SA.

* So-called “teal” independents – operating a well-funded marketing campaign on local weather change, integrity and ladies’s security – have gained a excessive profile throughout quite a few Liberal-held seats.

WHAT’S NEEDED FOR LABOR TO WIN?

Labor holds 68 seats however with the brand new seat of Hawke begins the election with a notional 69. It wants 76 seats for a majority, a web acquire of seven. Given the largely progressive coverage platforms of the independents, a tied vote (as occurred in 2010) would probably end in a Labor minority authorities.

WHAT’S NEEDED FOR THE COALITION TO WIN?

The Liberal-National coalition begins with 75 seats after the axing of the WA citizens of Stirling. It will want a web one-seat acquire to have the ability to retain authorities.

THE OTHER PARTIES

* The Nationals are extensively anticipated to carry present seats.

* Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party might maintain Hughes, however isn’t anticipated to realize every other decrease home seats.

* The Greens are anticipated to carry Melbourne however not acquire every other decrease home seats.

WHAT RECORDS COULD THE ELECTION SET?

* Defeat for Labor would be the fourth successive loss and imply the ALP has gained majority authorities solely as soon as prior to now 10 elections.

* If Scott Morrison wins, he would be the first incumbent prime minister to win two elections in a row since John Howard in 2004. Rudd, Gillard, Abbott and Turnbull have been all eliminated by their events.

* A minority parliament can be the primary since 2010 and the third since 1943.

TARGET SEATS

Liberals – Hughes, Gilmore, Parramatta, Hunter (NSW), Lyons (Tasmania), Corangamite (Victoria), Lingiari (NT).

Labor – Pearce, Hasluck, Swan (WA), Chisholm and Hawke (Victoria), Bass, Braddon (Tasmania), Brisbane, Longman, Leichhardt and Ryan (Queensland), Boothby (SA), Reid, Bennelong, Robertson (NSW).