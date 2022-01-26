Mozambican officials swept away in storm-swollen river | News24

Mozambican officers have been swept away in storm-swollen river.

A convoy of Mozambican officers inspecting injury from Tropical Storm Ana was swept away by a swollen river on Wednesday, leaving one particular person lifeless and one other lacking.

The automobile was making an attempt to cross the Revuboe River, after a bridge had collapsed when Ana tore by way of the area earlier this week, Tete provincial governor Domingos Viola mentioned on Radio Mozambique.

The staff wasn’t capable of retrieve one of many automobiles. A radio journalist was rescued from the car, however provincial administrator Jose Maria Mandere was later discovered lifeless, Viola mentioned.

A 3rd particular person stays lacking.

“We immediately set to work and managed to rescue most of the occupants of the vehicles,” Viola mentioned.

“It’s a sad situation. The bridge over the Revuboe River had collapsed.”

The loss of life delivered to 47 the variety of folks killed in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi on account of torrential rains that sparked floods throughout the area.

