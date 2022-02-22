Mozambique govt’s website down for several hours after hack | News24

Mozambique on Monday mentioned the portal internet hosting authorities web sites was hit by a cyberattack forcing it to take the system offline for a number of hours.

He described the assault as “web defacement type”, and a neighborhood private-run information web site, Carta de Mozambique, mentioned the webpages had been changed by photographs related to the jihadists.

“Portals that publish information for public consumption were attacked,” a senior authorities official accountable for digital communications methods Herminio Jasse, instructed reporters.

“After the attack we immediately shut down the server. This created some concern from people trying to access the sites,” he mentioned.