Mozambique-India joint working group on defence back on track to tackle terrorism, drug trade | News24

Both international locations agree a joint working group on defence will counter terrorism, drug trafficking and promote commerce.

India has gifted Mozambique with two Fast Interceptor Crafts for surveillance within the Indian Ocean.

China’s competing pursuits within the Indian Ocean pose a risk to India’s relationship with Mozambique.

Mozambique and India intend to revive its joint working group on defence as a part of counter-terrorism efforts and on the identical time promote their respective blue economies and curtail drug trafficking.

This was agreed on in the course of the go to to Maputo by India’s deputy nationwide safety advisor Vikram Misri, the place he met the nation’s ministry of defence and inside safety officers final Friday.

The joint working group on defence was initially activated in 2006, however solely met twice in 9 years, resulting in India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi, in 2015, pledging to step up its operations.

However, since then, nothing a lot had been finished by the working group.

In a communique, the High Commission of India in Mozambique, stated: “The two sides agreed on the need for the early convening of the meeting of the joint working group on defence. There was a convergence between the two sides in the strategic space including cooperation in the areas of counter-terrorism, illegal narco-trafficking, de-radicalisation, and maritime security.”

Early this yr, India gave Mozambique two high-speed boats utilized in navy, patrol, and rescue operations at sea – they have been launched into the Indian Ocean final week.

“The deputy national security advisor also formally launched the two additional Fast Interceptor Crafts that were earlier gifted by the government of India to Mozambique,” the High Commission stated.

Fast Interceptor Crafts are famed for his or her use by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) maritime regulation enforcement with jurisdiction over its territorial waters, together with its contiguous zone and unique financial zone.

Mozambique is India’s strategic companion within the blue financial system – outlined by the World Bank because the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem”.

But the blue financial system relationship between India and Mozambique was threatened by China’s competing pursuits within the Indian Ocean.

According to the Observer Research Foundation, an Indian assume tank, “India’s comprehensive maritime strategy in the region is driven by its aspiration for sea control to counter Beijing’s expanding blue-water naval capabilities”.

A February report by the Global Initiative Against Transitional Organised Crime together with the Hanns Seidel Foundation titled – “Insurgency and Illicit Markets: The Cabo Delgado conflict and its regional implication” – famous that drug trafficking routes had adopted the brand new regular attributable to battle.

“Trafficking routes through northern Mozambique are resilient and have adapted to the new security situation. This includes routes shifting away from areas where insurgents hold territory and conflict is most intense. For example, drug trafficking routes have moved south through southern Cabo Delgado and Nampula.”

India’s promise to assist Mozambique fight drug trafficking, got here towards the backdrop of about 394 suspects arrested in Maputo between April 2021 and March this yr with an estimated 82kgs of medicine, together with heroin and cocaine, confiscated.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t replicate these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.