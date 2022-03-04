Mozambique president names new premier and finance minister | News24
Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, sporting army fatigue in Pemba, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique, throughout in September.
Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi on Thursday appointed Adriano Afonso Maleiane as the brand new prime minister, shortly after sacking Carlos Agostinho do Rosário, and crammed a number of different posts together with finance minister as a part of a cupboard reshuffle.
A Portuguese-language presidency assertion named Ernesto Max Tonela because the Minister of Economy and Finance, and Carlos Zacarias, at the moment chairman of the National Petroleum Instituto (INP) accountable for licensing oil and fuel initiatives, as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.
The different new appointments have been Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance and Minister of Industry and commerce.
Nyusi additionally shifted Lidia Cardoso from Deputy Minister of Health to Minister of Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries.
On Wednesday, Nyusi fired six ministers, with out giving a motive, in what was seen as a serious cupboard reshuffle.
