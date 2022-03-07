Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia on high alert after Malawi registers polio case | News24

Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia will be part of Malawi in a mass supplemental polio vaccination drive.

A polio vaccine prices about R2 for nations that procure it by way of the UN Children’s Fund.

The World Health Organisation says Malawi has the complete capability to take care of the outbreak.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has put Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia on excessive alert after a wild poliovirus case was detected in Malawi.

The WHO stated extra vaccinations for kids underneath the age of 5 in Malawi and neighbouring nations could be administered shortly.

“Malawi has scheduled a mass supplemental polio vaccination response targeting [children under the age of five], using the Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (BOPV) recommended by [the] WHO and the GPEI (Global Polio Eradication Initiative) partners for type 1, wild poliovirus.

“Four rounds of polio vaccination campaigns are deliberate. All the neighbouring nations – Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zambia – have been alerted and are planning to conduct immunisation campaigns as nicely,” the WHO said in a statement.

All countries that have eradicated polio used the BOPV to interrupt person-to-person transmission of the virus. It is also a relatively low-cost vaccine at R1.92 (US20 cents) for countries that access it through the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

The emergence of wild polio is of grave concern because Africa was declared polio free in August 2020.

The case that was detected in Malawi, according to lab tests, is linked to a strain that has been circulating in Pakistan’s Sindh province since 2019.

The Malawian government, with the help of the WHO, has deepened investigations to determine “the extent of the danger” and search for any further cases to mount an effective response. Part of the response entails contact tracing of people linked to the young child who contracted the virus and the setting up of sites to detect cases in two districts.

“Environmental surveillance for polioviruses has now been established in six websites in two districts. These embrace Lilongwe District, which encompasses the capital Lilongwe the place the preliminary, and thus far the one case, was detected. Other websites are in Blantyre, Mzuzu, and Zomba cities,” the WHO said.

Dr Janet Kayita, the acting WHO representative in Malawi said they were fully equipped for the challenge ahead.

“We have all the mandatory instruments and all the mandatory techniques to efficiently cease this outbreak. The key’s to optimise operations and now be sure that each youngster is reached with the life-saving polio vaccine,” she stated.

Malawi declared a wild polio outbreak on 17 February, following affirmation of the virus sort.

It’s the primary case of untamed poliovirus in Malawi since 1992.

