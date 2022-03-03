Mozambique’s President fires six ministers | News24

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday fired six ministers, together with the nation’s finance minister, an official assertion from the President’s workplace mentioned, in what was seen as a serious cupboard reshuffle.

In a brief assertion, issued within the Portuguese language, the President’s workplace named the ministers who had been sacked, saying, “the President using the powers awarded to him under the constitution dismissed the following members of the government.”

The assertion didn’t supply any purpose for the dismissal of the ministers, not did it announce any new appointments or indications on when the vacant positions might be stuffed.

An e-mail despatched to the President’s workplace on Wednesday night to hunt an evidence for firings was not instantly answered. A name to the President’s attache went unanswered.

The prime rating ministers who had been sacked included Adriano Afonso Maleiane, the nation’s Finance and Economy Minister, and Ernesto Max Elias Tonela, Mozambique’s Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, the assertion mentioned.