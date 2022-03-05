MPD Officer Injured By Fleeing Stolen Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis police officer was injured whereas making an attempt to cease a stolen automotive on Friday night.

Minneapolis police say officers positioned their squad in entrance of the stolen car close to the 2900 block of Portland Avenue South. There, the driving force of the automotive rammed the squad, pinning an officer’s leg into the door. The motorist then sped off.

Police confirmed in a single day that this incident concerned a stolen car who rammed an MPD officer. Police tracked car with GPS — and car was finally disabled whereas it drove on 394. 2 folks arrested. Injured MPD officer was taken hospital; anticipated to be OK. @WCCO — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) March 5, 2022

Officers pursued the automotive and the chase ended on Highway 394.

Two folks had been arrested.

The injured officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, the place they had been handled for non-life threatening accidents.