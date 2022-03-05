Americas

MPD Officer Injured By Fleeing Stolen Vehicle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis police officer was injured whereas making an attempt to cease a stolen automotive on Friday night.

Minneapolis police say officers positioned their squad in entrance of the stolen car close to the 2900 block of Portland Avenue South. There, the driving force of the automotive rammed the squad, pinning an officer’s leg into the door. The motorist then sped off.

Officers pursued the automotive and the chase ended on Highway 394.

Two folks had been arrested.

The injured officer was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, the place they had been handled for non-life threatening accidents.





