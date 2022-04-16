Mpls. North High Class Of 2022 Receives $1M In Scholarship Funds From Pillsbury United

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pillsbury United on Friday introduced that $1 million in scholarship funds have been raised for Minneapolis North High Class of 2022.

It means each senior who graduates this yr from the highschool will obtain as much as $10,000 for post-secondary schooling. Roughly 100 college students are on monitor to graduate.

Leaders at Pillsbury United say the scholarship funds have been envisioned to counteract the “extreme difficulties” college students have confronted throughout their highschool years, together with the pandemic, George Floyd’s homicide, the educator strike, elevated violence locally and extra not too long ago the homicide of their classmate Deshaun Hill Jr.

“This is a moment for sowing hope into those who have been profoundly affected by the events and losses of the past few years and ongoing entrenched inequities. We believe direct investments in young people are powerful. This fund will meaningfully support students in actualizing the futures of their wildest dreams. We are following transformative models across the country and aim to have a generational impact on prosperity,” stated Pillsbury United CEO & President, Adair Mosley.

According to Pillsbury United, the company has a 140-year legacy of “recognizing and amplifying the assets and aspirations of the communities living in historically underinvested neighborhoods across Minneapolis.”

Pillsbury United says the North High Scholarship Fund was made attainable by contributions by quite a few foundations and companies, together with: The Margaret A. Cargill Foundation Fund on the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Cargill Foundation, General Mills, McKnight Foundation, Minneapolis Foundation, Minnesota Twins, Target, and the U.S. Bank Foundation.

Pillsbury United encourages extra donations by clicking here.