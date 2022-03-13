Mpofu’s term as Advocates for Transformation representative in the JSC expires | News24

Senior advocate Dali Mpofu’s time period as Judicial Service Commission candidate for Advocates for Transformation (AFT) has come to an finish.

in a letter to the JSC on Sunday, AFT nationwide chairperson advocate Myron Dewrance, SC, stated Mpofu’s time period of workplace as a consultant by way of the General Council of the Bar on the JSC had expired on 10 February.

READ | Ramaphosa appoints Zondo as Chief Justice

At the time, the AFT nationwide government committee requested Mpofu to proceed serving on the JSC, pending the finalisation of the interviews for the Chief Justice place, which has since been finalised.

Earlier in February, the JSC endorsed Appeal Court President Mandisa Maya as the following judicial head. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa had since made Justice Raymond Zondo as the following Chief Justice.

Zondo was serving on the Constitutional Court and chaired the State Capture Inquiry.

AFT resolutions

At its June 2017 AGM in Bloemfontein, AFT took a decision that its candidate serving on the JSC would solely be capable of serve a time period of two years at a time, and a most of two phrases topic to the choice of an AGM.

Adriaan Basson | Dali Mpofu – a legal nincompoop and scoundrel

“In 2017, Mpofu SC was elected to serve on the JSC for one term. At a later AGM in Port Elizabeth in 2019, Mpofu SC was re-elected to serve on the JSC,” Dewrance stated.

Dewrance stated AFT is in a course of to establish an appropriate successor and that the JSC could be suggested of a successor sooner or later.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.