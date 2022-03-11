MPs in Italy back a new law that would legalise a form of euthanasia

Italy has moved a step nearer to legalising a type of euthanasia.

MPs voted in favour of a brand new legislation — by 253 votes to 117 with one abstention — that will enable “voluntary medically assisted death” for unwell sufferers.

The proposed invoice would make assisted suicide authorized for sufferers who are suffering from an irreversible sickness with an “unfortunate prognosis” that causes “absolutely intolerable physical and psychological suffering”.

They should even have undergone a palliative remedy course of and be maintained alive solely with medical therapies.

The legislation will solely enable these sufferers to finish their life with medicine below the authorised help of medical personnel. They should even be of authorized age, present capability of understanding and be adequately knowledgeable.

Under Italian legislation, anybody who helps an individual commit suicide faces between 5 and 12 years in jail.

The new invoice follows a ruling from Italy’s Constitutional Court in 2019, which mentioned that sure types of euthanasia shouldn’t be unlawful.

The courtroom mentioned that assisted suicide could be allowed for terminally unwell sufferers who have been affected by “unbearable” bodily or psychological ache and have been being stored alive by machines.

The case involved an activist and former MEP, who had been convicted for serving to a quadriplegic citizen die in Switzerland.

But judges had blocked an attempt to hold a referendum on voluntary euthanasia in February and as an alternative that Italian MPs ought to resolve on the matter.

The proposed laws will now go to Italy’s Senate for a vote earlier than it may be handed into legislation.