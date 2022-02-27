MPs office vandalised with Ukraine hate speech

The ‘disgusting’ graffiti in opposition to Ukraine was spray painted on a politician’s electoral workplace, leaving him appalled.

A South Australian MP has had his electoral workplace vandalised with “disgusting” hate speech in the direction of Ukraine.

Lee Odenwalder’s workplace in Elizabeth, in Adelaide’s north, was focused and had the phrases “F**k Ukraine” spray painted on the constructing in a single day.

The Labor MP took to social media after he was “surprised” to discovered the property vandalised on Friday morning.

“Found these disgusting images when we arrived at work this morning at Elizabeth Vale, and we have reported them to the South Australia Police,” he mentioned.

“Russian disinformation is real, insidious and far-reaching.

“Labor will always stand for democracy. I stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Speaking to NCA NewsWire, Mr Odenwalder mentioned he believed the incident adopted on from current related assaults the place the Jewish neighborhood was beforehand focused.

“Given the recent attacks, I take it as evidence as either neo-Nazi right-wing activity or people being influenced by disinformation on social media by the radical right,” he mentioned.

“We know it’s on the rise across Australia, we know they use social media in order to influence and things like the invasion of Ukraine by Russia mobilises these people and emboldens them too.

“I can’t think of anything else that motivates these people other than ideology because no one can watch those horrific scenes unfolding in Ukraine and not have sympathy or compassion for those people in Ukraine.”

He mentioned the vandalism has now been eliminated.

SA Police confirmed matter was reported to police and is below investigation.

Anyone with data is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online.

Many individuals responded to the posts, saying the assault on his workplace was offensive.

“What on earth do the people in Elizabeth Vale have against Ukrainian people?” one individual wrote.

“Disgusting! Maybe these culprits should be made to go endure what the Ukrainians are currently going through. It’s horrendous,” a second individual wrote.

“Just what we need more hate. Disgraceful act,” a 3rd posted.

“Wow, that’s just disgusting isn’t it,” a fourth mentioned.