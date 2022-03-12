Mpumalanga man accused of killing wife after arguing over cellphone call | News24

Man accused of killing spouse after arguing over a name.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his spouse of their Mpumalanga house.

It is alleged the husband shot his spouse following an argument.

According to police, the husband began an argument together with his spouse after he discovered her talking to somebody on the cellphone.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered his spouse following an argument a couple of cellphone name she made whereas he was sleeping.

It is alleged the husband, who was asleep at their house in Mabharhula village, Mpumalanga, on Thursday night awoke whereas his 30-year-old spouse was talking to an unknown particular person on the cellphone.

“It is said that the suspect was asleep then woke up and found his wife busy talking on the cellphone, then a quarrel began which turned into a fight and grappling over a cellphone,” police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala mentioned.

“The suspect is alleged to have then grabbed his licenced firearm and shot her twice.

READ | Strangled with belts – double murder accused ‘misbehaves’ as court hears details of Jesse Hess’ death

“It is unknown if the argument was sparked by his spouse talking on the cellphone or who she was talking to.”

Police responded to the scene and found the wife lying in the bedroom. She sustained bullet wounds on her upper body and back.

“The members [police] instantly alerted their counterparts from emergency providers to come back and help, however sadly, the girl succumbed to her accidents and was licensed useless on the scene,” Mohlala said.

The husband, who was still at the house, was arrested and charged with murder.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she “strongly condemned yet one more home violence incident through which a lady was murdered, allegedly by her husband”.

She called for justice to be served.

“This is basically disturbing when a lady dies allegedly within the fingers of her associate. When will this come to an finish? We have witnessed sufficient ladies killed by those that declare to look after them. The legislation should actually take its course,” Manamela added.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.