Mpumalanga man and woman arrested after foiled robbery, shootout with police | News24

Two suspected robbers have been arrested after a shootout with police.

Police acquired a tip-off of a deliberate theft at a Mpumalanga purchasing centre.

The man and girl had been injured within the taking pictures and had been receiving medical remedy.

Two suspected robbers have been arrested after a shootout with police in Mpumalanga.

They had been apprehended after police acquired a tip-off about plans to rob a purchasing centre. The incident happened in Tekamahala close to Calcutta on Sunday at round 19:00.

When the 2, who had been travelling in a gold Toyota Avanza, noticed the police on the scene, they opened fireplace, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Police then retaliated to defend themselves while pursuing the vehicle driven by the suspects. The alleged robbers were then cornered soon after their vehicle was brought to a halt as its wheel got damaged during the crossfire,” stated Mohlala.

READ | Foiled robbery: Man arrested inside Cape Town store, another arrested a few streets away

The officers searched the 2 suspected robbers and located a firearm of their automobile. A 24-year-old man and 26-year-old girl had been arrested.

“Both suspected robbers sustained serious injuries in their lower bodies during the shootout with police and were receiving medical treatment. The seized firearm will be subjected to ballistic tests, and police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges to the suspects,” stated Mohlala.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) may even examine the incident, stated Mohlala.

The two are anticipated to look within the Mkhuhlu Magistrate’s Court quickly on a cost of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.