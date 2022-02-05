Mpumalanga man slapped with 12-year prison term for stabbing man to death | News24

A 25-year-old Mpumalanga man who stabbed one other man to demise has been handed a 12-year sentence for homicide.

Senzo Zakhele Skhonyane Mofokeng was sentenced within the Ermelo Regional Court on Wednesday.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohala stated the sufferer, Muzi Erick Ntshangase, 44, was coming from a liqour retailer with Mofokeng and two different individuals at round 21:00 on 16 October 2020 when a scuffle broke out which resulted in him stabbing Ntshangase.

Ntshangase, added Mohlala, died on the scene and Mofokeng fled.

“Police in Ermelo had been notified concerning the incident and a homicide case was opened accordingly. Members labored tirelessly of their investigation and Mofokeng was arrested the subsequent day and charged with homicide.

“He was then convicted and sentenced to 12 years in jail for homicide. He was additional declared unfit to own a firearm,” Mohlala said.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the sentence and applauded the work of the detectives, the prosecution as well as the judiciary which resulted in the conviction and eventual sentencing of Mofokeng.

Manamela said she hoped the sentence would serve as a deterrence to those who might consider emulating Mofokeng’s actions.

