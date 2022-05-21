Mpumalanga municipality in legal battle to reclaim ‘illegally occupied’ portions of farm land | News24

A board erected by the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality on its land close to Zakheni Village in Mpumalanga, as a part of its efforts to clamp down on alleged unlawful land occupations.

The Thembisile Hani municipality in Mpumalanga says some members of the general public have “illegally occupied” items of its land, together with greater than 5 farm parts, which it’s now reclaiming by means of authorized motion.

The municipality has resorted to erecting boards on the land, so as to alert the general public that it owns the properties.

The municipality’s spokesperson, Simphiwe Mokoka, instructed News24 the parts of the farms had been illegally occupied final 12 months.

Mokoka mentioned:

All issues are nonetheless within the courtroom of legislation. These indicators alert the general public that the land will not be prepared for occupation.

She mentioned extra particulars can be revealed after the authorized proceedings had been concluded.

However, residents of a brand new unnamed space in Moloto Village need the municipality to allocate stands on one in all its empty lands. They mentioned this was as a result of the municipality beforehand gave stands on land that grew to become waterlogged each time it rained.

A resident, Jabulani Mbonani, instructed News24 he had to make use of a shovel and a bucket to scoop water out of his yard throughout heavy rainfall final month.

“This water takes several weeks to dry up after heavy rainfall and my children cannot play in my yards,” mentioned Mbonani, who stays in a shack he has erected.

Mokoka mentioned the municipality would quickly promote stands to members of the general public in KwaMhlanga and Tweefontein Ok.

She refuted claims that the waterlogged land in query was allotted by the municipality.