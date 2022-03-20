Mpumalanga police launch manhunt after 20 gunmen rob cash van | News24

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for a gaggle of round 20 gunmen who carried out a cash-in-transit heist on Saturday morning.

The heist befell close to Masoyi in White River, with the gunmen making off with an undisclosed amount of money, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

Just earlier than 08:00, safety guards have been transporting money on the R538 in direction of Dayizenza in Masoyi when a gray BMW collided with their car, forcing them to cease.

The gunmen then allegedly opened fireplace on the safety guards.

During the shootout, the safety guards have been pulled from the car and held at gunpoint, stated Mohlala.

“The security guards were ordered to lie on the ground. The suspects detonated some explosives to force open the cash van.”

The gunmen took the money and fled the scene in a maroon Toyota Corolla and a silver-grey VW Polo, neither of which had quantity plates.

“Police were then alerted about the incident and a case of armed robbery is being investigated. The suspects are still at large,” stated Mohlala.

Anyone with info on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

