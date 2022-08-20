Mpumalanga prosecutor sentenced to 10 years for corruption, defeating ends of justice | News24

Former Standerton district courtroom management prosecutor Aaron Pule Mohanwe has been sentenced for corruption.

The Standerton Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga has sentenced former district courtroom management prosecutor Aaron Pule Mohanwe to 10 years in jail for accepting bribes.

Mohanwe was charged with two counts of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The 35-year-old prosecutor was reported for dismissing instances and accepting bribes to dismiss drug-related instances.

Undercover brokers arrange sting operations and, on each events, he accepted the funds.

The brokers operated in step with Section 252A of the Criminal Procedure Act which empowers legislation enforcement officers to interact in undercover operations to analyze prison actions.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa stated Mohanwe had scheduled a bail look for one of many suspects and falsely claimed the investigating officers indicated that they had no intention of opposing it.

Nyuswa added Mohanwe was sentenced to 10 years direct imprisonment for corruption, 10 years for an additional depend of corruption and 7 years for defeating the ends of justice.

The sentences will run concurrently.

He will successfully serve 10 years behind bars.