MPV Sales Grew 16% In Q4 FY2022 Led By Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta And Kia Carens

Despite the truth that Sports Utility Vehicles or SUVs have gained a whole lot of reputation within the Indian market, Multi-Purpose Vehicles or MPVs proceed to have a robust foothold. About 10 per cent of complete car gross sales in India nonetheless come from MPVs, and within the fourth quarter of the Financial Year 2021-22, the section grew by 16 per cent year-on-year. Between January and March 2022, complete MPV gross sales stood at 77,244 items in comparison with 66,865 automobiles bought throughout the identical interval in FY2021. And the highest three best-selling MPVs in India have been the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the newly launched Kia Carens.

In the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India bought 31,384 items of the Ertiga

Now, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued the lead the section with a market share of 41 per cent. In the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022, the carmaker bought 31,384 items of the MPV, witnessing a progress of 10 per cent, in comparison with 28,642 items bought between January and March 2021. As for the Toyota Innova Crysta, regardless of being the second best-selling MPV within the Indian market with a market share of 19 per cent, YoY gross sales have been down by 7 per cent in This autumn FY2022. Between January and March 2022, the corporate bought 14,668 items of the Innova Crysta, in comparison with 15,700 items bought throughout the identical quarter in FY2021.

Model This autumn FY2021 This autumn FY2022 Difference Market Share

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 28,642 31,384 10% 41%

Toyota Innova Crysta 15,700 14,668 -7% 19%

Kia Carens NA 12,692 NA 16%

Renault Triber 11,768 8,680 -26% 11%

Maruti Suzuki XL6 9,201 8,389 -9% 11%

Kia Carnival 773 968 25% 1%

Mahindra Marazzo 550 426 -23% 1%

Toyota Vellfire 99 37 -63% 0%

Datsun GO+ 132 0 -100% 0%

Total 66,865 77,244 16% 100%







Kia manages to promote 12,692 items of the brand new MPV between January and March 2022, bagging the third spot with a market share of 16 per cent

However, what actually breathed life into the MPV area was the Kia Carens. Despite being an all-new mannequin, Kia manages to promote 12,692 items of the brand new MPV between January and March 2022, bagging the third spot with a market share of 16 per cent. Kia’s Carnival too managed to realize 25 per cent progress in This autumn FY2022, at 968 items, bagging the sixth spot. Between January and March 2021, Kia had bought 773 items of the Carnival. The MPV at present maintain a 1 per cent market share within the MPV section.

Despite being within the fourth spot with an 11 per cent market share, even the Renault Triber witnessed a 26 per cent fall in quarterly gross sales, at 8,680 items. In This autumn FY2021, Renault India has bought 11,768 items of the Triber MPV. Between January and March 2022, Maruti Suzuki India bought 8,389 items of the XL6, witnessing a decline of 9 per cent in comparison with 9,201 items bought throughout the identical interval in FY2021. This too at present holds an 11 per cent market share within the MPV area.

Mahindra bought 426 items of the Marazzo, seeing a decline of 23 per cent, in comparison with 550 items bought in This autumn FY2021

In the final quarter, the Mahindra bought 426 items of the Marazzo, seeing a decline of 23 per cent, in comparison with 550 items bought in This autumn FY2021, holding a market share of 1 per cent. At the identical time, the Toyota Vellfire accounted for 37 items in This autumn FY2022, an enormous drop of 63 per cent in quantity, in comparison with the 99 items bought throughout the identical quartet in 2021. The premium MPV has almost 0 per cent market share within the MPV area. Also, throughout this final quarter, Nissan pulled the plug on its subsidiary model Datsun India, successfully discontinuing the GO+ MPV. The firm had bought zero items of the MPV in This autumn FY2022.

