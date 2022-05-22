MS-13 member who helped kill Ohio teen with a machete dies in troubled Brooklyn prison

An MS-13 member serving a greater than 17-year sentence for collaborating in a 2015 gang-related killing of an Ohio teenager died early Sunday in a troubled federal lockup in Brooklyn, authorities stated.

Erasmo Humberto Lima-Martinez, 35, was discovered unresponsive at 12:51 a.m. within the Metropolitan Detention Center, the Federal Bureau of Prisons introduced Sunday.

Medics rushed the inmate to a hospital, the place he was pronounced useless, in response to the BOP. Sources told Associated Press reporter Mike Balsamo that Lima-Martinez died by suicide.

Lima-Martinez had been detained within the Sunset Park facility since May 3, the BOP stated.

He pleaded responsible in 2019 for his position within the slaying of 17-year-old highschool scholar Wilson Villeda in Columbus, Ohio.

Villeda, a local of El Salvador, was thought of to be affiliated with a rival gang, prompting MS-13 leaders within the Central American nation to log out on his homicide.

Members of the bloodthirsty gang, together with Lima-Martinez, took Villeda to a park, the place they hacked him to dying with machetes and different blades, earlier than dumping his physique in a wooded space, according to the the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Lima-Martinez was serving a 17-year sentence for killing highschool scholar Wilson Villeda in Columbus, Ohio in 2015. MARVIN RECINOS/AFP by way of Getty Images

One of Villeda’s arms was severed, the Columbus Dispatch reported on the time, citing court docket data. People strolling their canines within the park found Villeda’s physique in a shallow grave in December 2015, in response to the native newspaper.

Lima-Martinez, additionally recognized “Tun Tun,” was sentenced to 17.5 years in jail for homicide in support of racketeering.

He was amongst 23 individuals charged in a February 2018 indictment for being alleged members and associates of MS-13 in Columbus. Lima-Martinez additionally participated in trafficking cocaine, marijuana and heroin for the gang, in response to federal prosecutors.

Keep up with as we speak’s most necessary information Stay up on the very newest with Evening Update.

His dying is the newest fatality within the infamous federal jail, the place greater than 1,700 individuals are detained.

In June 2020, an inmate on the MDC died after being pepper sprayed by prison officers. A federal lawsuit filed in June 2021 by the family of the inmate charged that Brooklyn jail guards stood by as he “slowly died” and didn’t correctly reply to his psychological well being episode.

In 2019, a group of lawyers filed a lawsuit in regards to the “humanitarian crisis” on the jail that had left prisoners without electricity or heat for weeks. The circumstances within the detention facility on the time prompted a Department of Justice probe.

Amid the facility outage, a former warden on the jail, Cameron Lindsay, told the New York Times that previously decade has been “one of the most troubled, if not the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons.”

The deaths comes a month after federal prosecutors threatened to place the New York City’s beleaguered jail system underneath management of a receivership if harmful and dysfunctional conditions at Rikers Island don’t enhance.