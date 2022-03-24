MS Dhoni quits as CSK captain. Wasim Jaffer reacts with Baahubali-related post

MS Dhoni is a reputation synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings as he has been the captain of the franchise for the reason that inaugural version of the IPL in 2008. Dhoni on Friday determined to step down from the captaincy of the crew and handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja. With Dhoni’s shock announcement, “End of an era” began to development on Twitter. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is thought for his witty tweets, posted a video from the movie Baahubali evaluating Dhoni’s scenario to the lead character of the movie.

Baahubali: The Beginning is an epic action-drama movie that launched in 2015. Wasim Jaffer’s tweet in contrast Dhoni to Amarendra Baahubali, the lead character performed by Prabhas, as Dhoni has left the captaincy however remains to be an integral a part of the crew.

See the tweet beneath:

Dhoni led CSK to 4 IPL titles and is the second-most profitable IPL captain ever solely behind Rohit Sharma who received 5 IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted that Dhoni giving up the captaincy of Chennai Super Kings is really the top of an period for all these loyal followers with whom he solid a relationship of the type only a few have.

We use the expression “end of an era” very loosely generally. But Dhoni giving up the captaincy of @ChennaiIPL is really the top of an period for all these loyal followers with whom he solid a relationship of the type only a few have. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2022

Below are some extra tweets paying tribute to MS Dhoni.

2008 – Final

2009 – Semi remaining

2010 – Champions

2011 – Champions

2012 – Final

2013 – Final

2014 – Playoffs

2015 – Final

2018 – Champions

2019 – Final

2020 – Group stage

2021 – Champions The legacy of MS Dhoni as a captain in IPL historical past. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 24, 2022

Dhoni leaving captaincy after successful the the IPL trophy is typical classic Dhoni. Going solely after the job is completed. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2022

With Dhoni in cost, CSK grew to become essentially the most profitable IPL franchise of all time, failing to qualify for the playoffs solely as soon as within the event’s 15-year-long historical past.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team,” stated CSK in an announcement.

“Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” the franchise added within the assertion.

