‘MS Dhoni’s captaincy was complete opposite to what I thought’ – Faf du Plessis recalls initial days with CSK

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will mark the beginning of a brand new period for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Faf du Plessis has been named the captain of the franchise. Having led the aspect for the reason that 2013 season, Virat Kohli stepped down from the position following the conclusion of the final season. The baton has now been handed to Du Plessis and expectations are excessive from the Proteas star.

After all, he loved a gala time as South Africa’s captain throughout codecs and is properly versed with the drill of IPL. Notably, the 37-year-old is coming off an extended stint with Chennai Super Kings. Making his IPL debut in 2012, the right-handed batter served CSK in 9 seasons and piled up a plethora of runs. As Du Plessis is now the captain of RCB, he’ll marshal the troop in opposition to him former group.

Will not attempt to be MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli: Faf du Plessis

Meanwhile, Du Plessis performed below Dhoni throughout his stint with CSK and the duo are identified to share an amazing bond. In an interplay with RCB, Du Plessis recalled his early days at CSK and revealed how Dhoni’s management fashion took him abruptly.

“The crazy thing is, when I started over in Chennai, I had this idea of what captaincy looks like. And MS was the complete opposite of what I thought it would have looked like! Because my culture was South African, right? So I came to this environment and I was like, ‘this guy was completely different than I thought what it should be!’” Faf famous.

Meanwhile, the star batter additional asserted that he’ll convey his fashion of management out as an alternative of making an attempt to be MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli. “What it taught me was that there were different styles, but it is important that you need to be (have) your own style. Because that’s the thing that always comes through when the pressure is on,” mentioned the brand new RCB skipper.

“So, I can’t try to be Virat Kohli because I’m not Virat Kohli. I can’t try to be MS Dhoni. But there are things I’ve learned that helped me grow my leadership style and mature. So, I’m grateful for that journey,” he additional added.