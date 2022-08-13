MS Dhoni’s Tricolour profile picture celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav’

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is called a shy particular person and makes occasional appearances in entrance of the digicam. He can be fairly inactive on his social media handles. However, his followers and followers maintain them in test regularly searching for any replace from their favorite cricketer.

Today, a uncommon situation has grabbed the eyeballs of Mahi followers. The India nice has created a lot noise throughout the web by altering his Instagram profile image. The Indian nationwide flag might be seen glittering on his profile image because the nation is all set to have fun its seventy fifth Independence Day.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested Indian residents to make use of the ‘Tricolour’ as their profile footage on each social media deal with between 2 August and 15 August. This is a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marketing campaign which marks 75 years of India’s freedom. This time, MS Dhoni has come ahead to reply to his strategy. Along with the Indian flag, the profile image accommodates a Sanskrit quote meaning “I am blessed to be an Indian.”

Apart from his immense contribution to Indian cricket, Dhoni shares a terrific bond with the Indian Army. He additionally possesses the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel within the territorial Army. After his remaining look within the Indian outfit within the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni left for Kashmir and went on to serve the Indian territorial Army there for 15 days.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter comes among the many best names that Indian cricket has ever witnessed. He is the one skipper within the historical past of the sport to raise all three main ICC trophies – T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2015). Dhoni’s retirement from worldwide cricket in August 2020 hit the worldwide cricket followers fairly exhausting. However, he has been main Chennai Super Kings within the Indian Premier League. His newest success got here in 2021 when the yellow military engraved their names on the IPL trophy for the fourth time.

