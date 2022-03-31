MSI Refreshes Summit, Prestige, Modern Laptop Lineups: All Details

MSI lately unveiled ten new laptops as a part of the corporate’s Summit, Prestige, and Modern lineups on the firm’s MSIology occasion late final week. The new laptops are powered by twelfth Gen Intel Core processors, in line with MSI. The MSI Summit and Flip fashions can be found with Intel Evo licensed processors, whereas the Summit Flip fashions characteristic a seamless 360-degree 2-in-1 design with touchscreen assist for a pill mode. Meanwhile, the MSI Modern collection presents a redesigned appear and feel created in collaboration with French illustrator Lorraine Sorlet, in line with the corporate.

MSI Summit E14 Evo, Summit E14 Flip Evo, Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip, Summit E16 Flip Evo pricing

Pricing for the brand new MSI Summit E14 Evo begins at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 94,800), whereas the MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo pricing begins at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000). The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo pricing begins at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,02,400) whereas the MSI Summit E16 Flip pricing begins at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,17,600) in line with the corporate. MSI is but to formally reveal launch dates and pricing particulars of those laptops in India.

MSI Summit E14 Evo

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E14 Evo specs

MSI Summit E14 Evo comes outfitted with a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS show with one hundred pc sRGB color gamut protection. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Summit E14 Evo presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Summit E14 Evo encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, a webcam lock swap, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack a 72Whr battery with assist for 65W quick charging over USB Type-C. The MSI Summit E14 Evo measures 314mm x 227.5mm x 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg.

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo specs

The MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo sports activities a 14-inch quad-HD+ (2,889×1,800 pixels) touchscreen show with one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection and comes with assist for an MSI Pen. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage, in line with MSI.

The lately launched Summit E14 Flip Evo laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The laptop computer presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, a webcam lock swap, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack a 72Whr battery with assist for 65W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 314mm x 227.5mm x 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg.

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Specifications

The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo is supplied with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) touchscreen show with 120Hz refresh price, one hundred pc sRGB color gamut protection, and assist for an MSI Pen. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader (hidden), in line with MSI.

The lately launched MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, a webcam lock swap, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack a 70Whr battery with assist for 65W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 300mm x 222.25mm x 14.9mm and weighs 1.35 kg.

MSI Summit E16 Flip

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E16 Flip Specifications

The MSI Summit E16 Flip encompasses a 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,889×1,800 pixels) touchscreen show with a 165Hz refresh price, one hundred pc DCI-P3 color gamut protection, and assist for an MSI Pen. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with 4GB Nvidia GeForce RT 3050 Ti GDDR6 graphics and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The lately launched MSI Summit E16 Flip laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The laptop computer presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Summit E16 Flip encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, a webcam lock swap, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack an 82Whr battery with assist for 100W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 358mm x 258.55mm x 16.85mm and weighs 1.9 kg.

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo Specifications

The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is supplied with a 16-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) touchscreen show with 165Hz refresh price, one hundred pc sRGB color gamut protection, and assist for an MSI Pen. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader, in line with MSI.

The lately launched MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, a webcam lock swap, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack an 82Whr battery with assist for 65W quick charging over USB Type-C. The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo measures 358mm x 258.55mm x 16.85mm and weighs 1.9 kg.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo, Prestige 15, Prestige 14 pricing

MSI Prestige 14 pricing begins at $949 (roughly Rs. 72,100) whereas pricing for the MSI Prestige 15 begins at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,06,200). Like the MSI Summit lineup, the corporate is but to disclose launch dates and pricing particulars of those laptops in India.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Specifications

The lately launched MSI Prestige 14 Evo comes outfitted with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS show with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 1.5W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Prestige 14 Evo presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader, in line with MSI.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo encompasses a 720p digicam with Windows Hello assist, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack a 52Whr battery with assist for 65W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 319mm x 219mm x 15.9mm and weighs 1.29 kg.

MSI Prestige 15

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Prestige 15 Specifications

The MSI Prestige 15 comes outfitted with a 15-inch ultra-HD (3,840×2,160 pixels) IPS show with one hundred pc AdobeRGB color gamut protection. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with as much as 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GDDR6 graphics and 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Prestige 15 presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Prestige 15 encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack an 82Whr battery with assist for 100W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 356mm x 233.7mm x 18.9mm and weighs 1.69 kg, in line with the corporate.

MSI Prestige 14

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Prestige 14 Specifications

The MSI Prestige 14 comes outfitted with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS show with “close to” one hundred pc sRGB color gamut protection. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with as much as 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The MSI Prestige 14 options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Prestige 14 presents Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader, in line with MSI.

The MSI Prestige 14 encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack a 52Whr battery with assist for 100W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 319mm x 219mm x 15.9mm and weighs 1.29 kg.

MSI Modern 15, Modern 14 pricing

MSI Modern 14 pricing begins at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,100) whereas the MSI Modern 15 pricing begins at $849 (roughly Rs. 64,500). MSI is but to formally reveal launch dates and pricing particulars of those laptops in India.

MSI Modern 15

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Modern 15 Specifications

The lately unveiled MSI Modern 15 comes outfitted with a 15-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS show. The laptop computer is powered by as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The MSI Modern 15 is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist. The laptop computer presents Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The laptop computer is supplied with a 720p digicam. The MSI Modern 15 will pack an unspecified 3-cell battery with assist for 100W quick charging over USB Type-C. The laptop computer measures 359mm x 241mm x 19.9mm and weighs 1.7 kg.

MSI Modern 14

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Modern 14 Specifications

The MSI Modern 14 sports activities a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) IPS show, and is supplied with as much as twelfth Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The MSI Summit E14 Evo options an unspecified quantity of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop computer is supplied with twin 2W audio system with Hi-Res Audio assist. The MSI Modern 14 presents Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Modern 14 encompasses a full-HD digicam with Windows Hello assist, a webcam lock swap, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop computer will pack an unspecified 3-cell battery with assist for 65W quick charging over USB Type-C. It measures 319mm x 223mm x 19.35mm and weighs 1.4 kg.