MSN Features Special Olympics Athletes During NFL Draft

The following is an excerpt from the article titled Another Special Olympics Day at the NFL Draft, printed by MSN.

Special Olympics and the NFL continued to make recollections and shine a light-weight on inclusion on the 2022 NFL Draft. For the fifth 12 months in a row, a Special Olympics athlete was given the chance to announce a draft choose. This 12 months there have been two athletes who shared the consideration.

Samantha Aslin and Christine McCullough are good pals and have been Special Olympic athletes for 25 and 27 years respectively. They are each from Nevada.

FanSided had an opportunity to speak with Aslin and her inspirational Mom Jan Aslin main as much as the draft. The two are a strong duo with Mom instructing her daughter to have a can-do angle at a really early age—”there is no can’t.”