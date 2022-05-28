MSNBC’s Wallace: NRA Supporters ‘Swathed in Frothy Delusion’ Someone Is Coming for Their Guns

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace stated Friday on her present “Deadline” that National Rifle Association supporters had been “swathed in frothy delusion” that somebody is coming to confiscate their weapons.

Reporting on protests outdoors the NRA conference in Houston, Texas, Shaquille Brewster stated, “You are having those verbal confrontations. I haven’t seen anything physical. It’s just the verbal confrontations. You get the passion. You get the tension. That’s because both sides, people on both sides see this as an essential issue. They see this as a matter of life and death. I’ve been talking to some of the convention goers. Their heart breaks with what you saw with the school shooting this week, but they feel that the 2nd Amendment and their protections are what are more important. They fear that any progress that they do if they give up on increase in the age to purchase a weapon, for example, they fear that will turn into something worse, a full-on confiscation. that’s what you heard from the passion on both sides.”

Wallace stated, “One is passion. The other is delusion, but I know that is the view.”

She added, “If you think a background check will keep you from your AR-15, you clearly shouldn’t have one. If you think waiting until you are 21 is going to keep you from your AR-15, it’s just nonsensical. One side is the table with the most reasonable policy proposals that are, frankly, quite modest, maybe too modest, but they have the support of 85% of the public behind them. The other is swathed in frothy delusion that someone is coming to take their guns.”

